On August 30, a picture from Justin Bieber's new campaign with Balenciaga was put up on the side of a building at LA's popular sunset strip. But in a hilarious billboard mishap, the singer was seemingly wearing a pair of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS underwear paired with socks and the picture went viral in no time. Take a look:

This is too funny… @justinbieber is pretty convincing as a @skims model, I might have to get some @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/hlSfWwXtoL — ✨ lola ✨ (@Zendayas_Bitch) September 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)