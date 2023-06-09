Every other day some or the other trend goes viral on social media. The recent trend is called 'Kam Aisa Karo Ki Chaar Log.' People are beginning the sentence with this phrase and adding a relatable or funny phrase to it. Check out the viral tweets shared by the netizens here. These memes will surely make you ROFL! #FridayMemes: Twitterati Share Viral Funny Friday Memes That Will Make Your Weekend!

Check the Viral Tweets Here:

kaam aisa karo ki chaar log thooke pic.twitter.com/GSoZnWokmg — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) June 1, 2023

Power of MSD:

"Kaam aisa karo ki logon se 4 janam me bhi na ho" pic.twitter.com/fbPJXmXAS9 — 🏆×12 (@thegoat_msd_) June 5, 2023

Hahaha:

Kaam aisa karo chaar log bole bhai tu rehne de mai khud he kar lunga : pic.twitter.com/1BwRFM26dT — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) June 3, 2023

Technical Glitches:

Kaam aisa karo ki kisi ka kaam poora na ho : pic.twitter.com/jhBq71DaSg — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) June 2, 2023

The Sarcasm:

Kaam aisa karo ki log 4 counter pe ghume! pic.twitter.com/AGaXgqKKjf — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) June 2, 2023

Appreciating India's Impressive Architecture:

Kaam aisa karo, ki Hazaaro saal baad bhi logo ko lage ye Aliens ne banaya hai! pic.twitter.com/9L80Mz9vYE — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) June 6, 2023

Bhai is Right!:

Kaam aisa karo ki 3 log dusre 3 logon ko bole, aur vo 3 log aur 3 logon ko bole.. aur vo 3 log.. pic.twitter.com/f4dgo2sr00 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 3, 2023

