In a terrific incident, a hippo swallowed a 2-year-old boy alive who was playing by himself near his house on the shores of a lake in Uganda. The giant beast gulped the toddler by grabbing him with his jaws. Thankfully, the animal vomited the kid back when onlookers started pelting stones at the hippopotamus. According to reports, the child, whose name has still not been identified, was rushed to a hospital for treatment in the nearby town of Bwera, Congo. Angry Hippo Scares Off 3 Lions Attempting To Cross River at Selinda Reserve Spillway; Watch Viral Video.

Hippo Swallowed 2-Year-Old Boy!

UNBELIEVABLE NEWS!!!!! In the pictures below Hippo in Queen Elizabeth National park, A hippopotamus swolls this kid and vomits him back, The mother rushed him to hospital and found out he was still alive. Unbelievably in Uganda’s wildlife pic.twitter.com/blZVtAwt80 — Gorilla Sights Safaris | "ADVENTURE FOR MEMORIES" (@gorillasights) December 13, 2022

