BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, achieved a new milestone when his latest Instagram dump post garnered 10 million likes in record time. As per reports, his post achieved 10 million likes in only 11 hours and 28 minutes, setting a record for the fastest post by any celebrity to reach this number of likes so far. In addition, the post also led to a significant increase in his followers, with over 120,000 new followers joining in just 10 hours. The images from the Instagram post showed V holding a bouquet of flowers. Another photo showed his bulked-up physique at the gym among the many new pictures, leaving K-Pop fans worldwide impressed. He captioned the post, “I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival.! It's D-107. The scary winter is over and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it!” BTS’ V Aka Kim Taehyung’s ‘Rêvé’ Is Out Now: A Paris Dream in Photobook Has ARMY Gushing Over K-Pop Idol’s Charming Visuals.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Latest Instagram Post Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

V's Latest Milestone!

Taehyung's latest Instagram post has surpassed 10 MILLION likes in just 11 hours 28 minutes! pic.twitter.com/aKrGlCYo3l — V STREAM 🎄 (@tetestream) February 23, 2025

Woah!!!

After his latest post, taehyung gained 120k+ new followers on instagram in just 10hrs, the world is not ready for this man! pic.twitter.com/xwVExrzE6a — t. (@onlyfthv) February 23, 2025

Fans Eagerly Wait For His Military Discharge!

taehyung’s first instagram post of 2025 already breaking records, making so much noise and making everyone scramble, imagine what’s going to happen when he’s back in a few months 🙊 — KTHP (@taeperforms) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)