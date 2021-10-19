Online food delivery platform Zomato is in the eye of a Twitter storm after one of its customer care executives referred to Hindi as the 'national language' of the country. Commenting on the ongoing scenario, Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter and said an ignorant mistake by someone in a support center of a food delivery company became a national issue. "The level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays. Who's to be blamed here?", he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Zomato issued an apology after some netizens slammed Zomato and called for its boycott. The incident was reported by a customer from Tamil Nadu after which #Reject_Zomata started to trend on Twitter.

An ignorant mistake by someone in a support centre of a food delivery company became a national issue. The level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays. Who's to be blamed here? — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)