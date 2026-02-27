Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal has announced an ambitious recruitment drive for Temple, the neuroscience startup building the ultimate wearable device for elite performance athletes. The groundbreaking gadget promises measurements no existing wearable can achieve, with unmatched precision in brain-computer interfaces (BCI), neural decoding, embedded AI, sensor fusion, computational neuroscience, and computer vision for microexpressions and subvocal activity. Goyal seeks obsessive engineers, neuroscientists, and product managers who live the athlete lifestyle they are creating. Applicants must have body fat below 16 per cent (men) or 26 per cent (women), or commit to reaching these levels within three months on probation. To apply, email build@temple.com with your core skill in the subject line. This initiative highlights India’s rising prowess in cutting-edge neurotechnology and human performance optimisation. What Is Temple? Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Teases New Wearable Device Launch From His Health-Tech Startup, Sparking Curiosity Among People; Here’s What To Expect.

Hiring Alert: Deepinder Goyal's Temple Looking for Engineers

We're recruiting at @temple. At Temple, we are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. A device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn't exist yet. To build it, we need people who are obsessive… pic.twitter.com/iCHaMUwdEw — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 27, 2026

