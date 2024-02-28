A video of a constable sleeping under the influence of alcohol with a man on a cart near Damoh district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media. Both of them reportedly drank alcohol together and fell asleep while sitting on a cart. Meanwhile, someone's attention fell on the policeman, and after making a video of both of them, they shared it online. After the clip went viral, senior officials of Damoh District Headquarters Police came into action. Police officials say that the matter is being investigated, after which required action will be taken. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Students Snatch Police Official’s Mobile Phone, Beat Up Driver After Argument in Gwalior; 10 Booked, Four Detained.

Drunk Cop, Man Spotted Sleeping on Handcart at Roadside in Damoh

