The annual "Main Tera" memes are here, and they are as lame as they were before, yet they will give uncontrollable laughter, whether you are single or still exploring the different dating lingos. "Main Tera" is pun-intended for May 13. It's when you translate the date in Hindi, you get the lame reference and internet users love to crack jokes with the edits and more. May 13 puns include the Bollywood songs as 'punny' references and hilarious one-liners that will surely give you the dating ick. Using Bollywood lyrics of using May 13 (read as Main Tera) in sentences, these jokes are up on social media.

‘Main Tera’ Edits for May 13 Are Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratham Kukreja (@thefatmemer)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by <3 (@_paradish)

The Bollywood Lyrics for the Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 ִֶָ࣪☾. (@blurmoonlight)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌷 (@ofx._.divya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)