A group selfie taken by co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg, has motivated several hilarious memes and jokes on the microblogging site Twitter. Zuckerberg first posted the selfie on Facebook to announce the opening of Meta's first store in Burlingame. The original picture was edited and all the happy faces were changed into a soulless photo. Since then Twitterati has been making memes that fueled the alien speculation further. Funny Memes and Jokes About Mark Zuckerberg Wearing Unimaginable Amount of White Sunscreen While Surfboarding in Hawaii Are Going Viral on Twitter.

The Original Picture:

The Edited Version:

bugs when you lift up a rock pic.twitter.com/B3OgR5dqLI — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 9, 2022

