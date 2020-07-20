Mark Zuckerberg white sunscreen memes may have taken all over your social media feed leaving you wondering what exactly is happening. Well, initially we were surprised too, when photos of Mark Zuckerberg surfing on an electric surfboard in Hawaii went viral wondering if they were real. Turns out they were, Mark Zuckerberg was seen surfboarding and his pictures were all over social media. Except it didn't viral for the surfing part but the unimaginable amount of white sunscreen Mark Zuckerberg has applied on his face. We all want some sunblock, especially during the scorching summers but Mark Zuckerberg may have gone a little overboard with it.

Netizens have churned out funny memes and jokes, comparing him to funny cartoon characters and ghosts. Hilarious Mark Zuckerberg memes have taken over twitter and other social media platforms because netizens cannot help make fun of the excess white sunscreen on Facebook CEO's face. While some compared him to the ghost of Spirited Away, many remarked that the pictures of Zuckerberg looked like that of Joker from the Batman series of the 1960s. People went ahead to compare him with Margot Robbie's appearance in the film "Mary Queen of Scots" and the painted doll from the "Saw" film series.

Check out the funniest Mark Zuckerberg with white sunscreen memes:

No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020

Will You Disagree?

Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of & then it came to me pic.twitter.com/ybue3Prbkr — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 19, 2020

LOL

legend has it that every summer, Mark Zuckerberg (aka the Mime Surfer) attempts to catch a wave and until he does, his restless spirit will wander the earth for all eternity pic.twitter.com/7JBpLAzcds — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) July 19, 2020

ROFL

Mark Zuckerberg with too much sunscreen on looks like he's wearing one of those shitty Michael Myers masks you find at Party City pic.twitter.com/7E2DbdUtv6 — Dr. Wolfula 🌕 (@DoctorWolfula) July 19, 2020

LMAO

Mark Zuckerberg goes ssssurfing. pic.twitter.com/KrosJUtbn9 — Bill Williamson (@BillWilliamsonx) July 19, 2020

Why Is This So Real?

Therapist: way too much suncream surfing Mark Zuckerberg isn’t real he can’t hurt you Way too much suncream surfing Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/cQvr618j0b — Jo Lee Joestar (@jo_leeeee) July 19, 2020

Can't Even! LOL

Is that Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii or Mrs Doubtfire in cake face? pic.twitter.com/yySHdhWwD0 — Dustin Pollard (@dustin_pollard) July 19, 2020

Who Did This?

Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii like,,, pic.twitter.com/ItBBpZyAtm — Derek Cortez (@DereKYblacc) July 19, 2020

Did you know recently Facebook CEO was going viral because of how consumed her is by his public image that he has a dedicated staff that "blow dry his armpits" before he makes an appearance on stage to address the audience? Unbelievable right? But according to "Facebook: the Inside Story," an upcoming book written by Wired's Steven Levy, Zuckerberg is apparently obsessed with his public appearance. "A communications exec is shown blow-drying the CEO's armpits before speaking appearances to eliminate anxiety sweat," claimed the book.

