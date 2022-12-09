American actress and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, finds herself in the eye of a storm yet again. The 41-year-old, along with her husband, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, featured in their much-awaited documentary for Netflix, Harry & Meghan, on Thursday. The three episodes part of Volume 1 had released on December 8, and the final three will release on December 15. While the entire documentary is seen as Harry and Meghan’s ‘untold’ truth vs The Royal Family, one scene, in particular, has left viewers highly displeased and angry. The scene in question is the Suits actress doing a mock curtsy as she did when meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s grandmother for the first time. Meghan says that how doing ‘curtsy’ to a family member, especially as an American was not natural to her. However, it is the manner in which she mockingly acted it out in the series that left netizens furious. In fact, body language experts and Twitterati, in general, feel Prince Harry didn’t look too amused by his wife’s antics. Many are also siding with Meghan on how it was not too big a deal to attack her. Harry & Meghan Review: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say it All In This Effectively Powerful Documentary! (LatestLY Exclusive).

I always felt like this ridiculously deep curtsy by Meghan at Her Majesty’s Lying in State was mocking, and seemingly here’s the proof. pic.twitter.com/HLdkwm8KIu — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) December 8, 2022

Meghan Markle said, "I thought it was a joke," when she was told she would have to curtsy to the Queen. For her Netflix series, Meghan performed a deep bow and said "Pleasure to meet you Your Majesty... was that ok?" Credit: SWONL pic.twitter.com/LeLzufhBVF — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) December 9, 2022

This is the moment that Meghan describes meeting the late Queen Elizabeth for the first time and how she did not understand why she needed to curtsy to Harry‘s grandmother… He looks a little uncomfortable about the whole thing#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/H9qr7DqwHq — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 8, 2022

Meghan telling her curtsy Queen story is almost as painful as watching her tell the soap story for the 7,638th time. — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) December 8, 2022

This is just bizarre. Nobody is forced to bow/curtsy to the monarch. Although Meghan appears dismissive about what a big deal it is to meet The Queen. She was the single most important female figurehead of our times, perhaps ever. A little humility? pic.twitter.com/jpMfLgtDhR — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) December 8, 2022

This is just nasty and unbecoming. Meghan looks like a school bully. pic.twitter.com/4O11NqyZnU — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) December 8, 2022

Meghan Markle mocks the respect of a curtsy for a beloved Queen. Mocks the traditions of the Monarchy & the UK. And she finds herself adorable while doing it. She is the most narcissistic & self-important woman. This “show” is just revealing who she really is. #Narcissist — Vicki (@NyVicki) December 8, 2022

The hate train on Meghan Markle is so annoying. She referenced how her curtsy was awful the first time she met the Queen and I just saw a couple of tweet saying she was mocking the Queen. Girl was literally mocking herself, how did the narrative change to her mocking the queen? — Ifeoluwa Okesola (@OkesolaIfeoluwa) December 8, 2022

So now folks are feigning outrage at Meghan making fun of HERSELF when she embarrassed herself by doing a poor curtsy to the Queen? She’s all but calling herself a plebe. How insecure are Brits that this was taken as an insult to THEM?! pic.twitter.com/lw9gez9hCI — Mavelous (@FashionMaven88) December 8, 2022

Meghan is CLEARLY making fun of herself and her first curtsy. But go ahead and keep spinning....#HarryandMeghan #HarryandMeghanNetflix https://t.co/2h1CHy6ieV — Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") (@TudorChick1501) December 8, 2022

