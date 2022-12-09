Harry & Meghan Review: Almost three years later after stepping down from the Institution of the Monarchy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come forward to talk about their experiences with the royal family in this moving documentary that surprisingly went to some deep places. Simply titled Harry & Meghan, the docuseries the first three episodes that were released, focuses on their initial meetings while talking about living in the royal family. The Crown Season 5 Review: Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana Stands Out In This Uneven and Unfocused Outing of Netflix’s Royal Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

This year has been quite tough for Monarchy of the United Kingdom to say the least. Seeing the passing of Queen Elizabeth while dealing with other controversies of their own, we have seen an influx of media regarding this institution in these last few years. With Harry & Meghan, this is a nice steady change of pace because it showcases a different point-of-view that we all have been waiting to get a look into.

A Still From Harry & Meghan (Photo Credits: Netflix)

The most surprising thing about Harry & Meghan was that how deep it actually dives into the lives of the duo. When I initially watched the trailer, I thought it was mostly going to cover the time-frame from when they left the family, to what they have been up to now and addressing the controversy behind it. Turns out, that part of it will come in the second volume that releases next week, while this one sorely focuses on the relationship and coming under the scrutiny of media when attached to a huge part of history.

Beginning of with deciding why they wanted to do this documentary, Meghan just says that she wanted the world to see the “real” them, and that’s what we get here. It’s deeply intimate in a way you wouldn’t expect it to be as Harry and Meghan talk about their initial first meetings. A glimmer of “it’s meant to be” sprinkled in with a chemistry for the ages, it was refreshing to see someone connected to the Royal Family be genuine in a way like this.

Watch the Trailer:

Harry & Meghan does run into the occasional issue for having some scenes that highly dramatise a certain aspect, and while that can rob off the authenticity the show was building up, it never really lets that aspect completely take over it. Covering various points that the Monarchy has been scrutinised for, we see the husband-wife duo talk about the issues with paparazzi and having the eyes of everyone in the UK be on you.

The show hits an emotional strike too with the best example being of Harry talking about Diana, and in those scenes, it really hits just how difficult it is living in a family like this. I personally feel like the Monarchy is an old concept, one that favours the traditions of the old world while failing to advance in any way, and seeing those points be brought up in Harry & Meghan definitely create for some interesting arguments that I never thought would be spoken out in open like this.

A Still From Harry & Meghan (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Meghan Markle in particular has always received the short end of the stick, and seeing her in this way felt empowering. A woman filled with courage with the loving support of her husband behind her, Harry compares her to his mother, the late Princess Diana, and that love carries so much of this documentary. Harry & Meghan does often linger on one point way too long at times, but when it wants to hit the nail on what it wants to say, it does have an impact. Spencer Movie Review: Kristen Stewart Brings Oscar Brilliance as Princess Diana in This Fable-Like Tale (LatestLY Exclusive).

Of course, we all love the drama that The Crown brings (however, the new season failed on that), and the story of Diana was wonderfully represented in Spencer, yet seeing it from a real-life perspective brings something unique that I appreciated in many ways.

Yay!

Harry and Meghan’s Chemistry

Deep Dive into Their Lives

Nay!

Can Dramatise Things a Few Times

Can Linger on a Point for Too Long

Final Thoughts

Harry & Meghan was surprisingly an effective viewing that made me root for this couple in many ways. Seeing them be genuine about their struggles was a highlight, and while the documentary can run into the occasional problems of dramatisation and lingering on one point too often, it ultimately ends up being powerful with what it wants to portray. Has me waiting for the second volume to drop now. Harry & Meghan is streaming on Netflix right now.

Rating: 3.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2022 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).