A restaurant in Rajasthan's Jaipur has a bizarre rule stuck on the AC highlighting that gents are only allowed to eat in the restaurant only if there is a female accompanying them. A viral photo on Twitter unsurprisingly gained a lot of attention, leaving many in splits. People wondered if the eatery was really worth visiting with such a bizarre rule of gaining entry only if there is a female along. The image of the restaurant with the text 'Yahan ladies ke sath hi Gents allowed hain' (Gents are allowed in the restaurant only if they are with ladies) went viral on social media platforms. Here's how netizens reacted to it!

Here's the viral photo:

So this guy took me here to have dal roti because pic.twitter.com/PVrgeuS4H9 — Harshita Sharma (@Harshita511) October 17, 2021

Check Out Hilarious Reactions From Netizens!

Okay Then!

Isse pehle kiske saath gaye hai waha, woh poochna chahiye aapko ek bar 😂😂😂😂 — Akhand🇮🇳 (@kuwarakki) October 17, 2021

Well?

This is legendary level of "He used me". — Stewie Vader (@ghoulshapedman) October 17, 2021

Date?

Ninja technique of asking out for date — Wannabe Liberal (@WannabeLiberal2) October 17, 2021

Want to eat here, but.....

Mujhr bhi jana hai ..par ladki kaha se laau? — GauRav (@DSP3105) October 17, 2021

