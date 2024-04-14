A massive fire broke out in Madhya Pradesh today, April 14. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a restaurant at AB in Indore. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A firefighting operation to douse the blaze is underway. Indore Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Ink Factory in Madhya Pradesh, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Indore

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in a restaurant at AB in Indore. Fire tenders present at the spot. Fire fighting operations underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/SvsA4KtZii — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 14, 2024

