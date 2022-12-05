Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll wore a red and white checkered bra to attend a match at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The 30-year-old dubbed as World Cup 2022’s ‘sexiest fan’ wore a Croatian-flag-inspired bra and matching red tights to support the national side. She shared a bunch of photos from the matchday, and one particular post caught everyone’s attention. The photo shows Ivana Knoll climbing down the steps in the stadium and seems to have caught the eyes of some Qatari fans who seem to be ‘fascinated’ by Miss Croatia’s bold and beautiful avatar. Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll: View Sexy Photos of World Cup’s ‘Hottest Fan’ in Qatar.

World Cup 2022' 'Sexiest Fan'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

Caught Yaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)