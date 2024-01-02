2023 French Open finalist Casper Ruud starts his preparation for the Australian Open 2024 at Perth as he represents Norway at the United Cup. He is accompanied by his sister - Charlotte and cousin Josefine, who took the opportunity to practice tennis at the event also. But they made the news for their cute attempt to enter the arena in style. As the action was unfolding inside Ken Rosewall Arena, Ruud’s sister Charlotte and cousin Josefine decided to have a grand entry. They were walking in a tunnel to the court when they began strutting a ramp walk. Little did the girls know that a camera was following their every step. Casper Ruud later reacted with lovely emojis and also mentioned in a press conference that the girls are not generally shy, but he could see them blushing. Novak Djokovic Speaks Chinese Fluently During United Cup 2024 Press Conference, Leaves Teammate and Reporters Shocked With His Mandarin (Watch Video).

Casper Ruud’s Sisters Catwalk During Norway vs Croatia The United Cup Game

