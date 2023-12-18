Lionel Messi took to Instagram to share an emotional post on the first anniversary of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win in Qatar. The star forward scored two goals in the final adding to Angel di Maria's strike before France fought back through a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick. The result then had to be determined through the penalty shootout where Argentina prevailed as Messi fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup. The Inter Miami star wrote, "1 year of the most beautiful craziness of my career," and shared throwback pictures of that historic moment which many football fans all over the world will remember for a long time to come. On This Day in 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina Beat France in Thrilling Penalty Shootout To Win FIFA World Cup Title in Qatar.

See Lionel Messi's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

