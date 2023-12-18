The image of Lionel Messi holding the FIFA World Cup Trophy in 2022 broke the internet as one of the most followed soccer stars completed his trophy cabinet with a win over strong contender France side. On this day in 2022, on December 18, Argentina defeated France in the final via penalty shootout to lift the FIFA World Cup title. It was nothing but the fulfillment of a career that had until then possessed every trophy both team and individual. India to Host FIFA World Cup 2034? AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Tells Members About Plan to Co-Host Football WC With Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi and the Argentina Football team winning the FIFA World Cup

