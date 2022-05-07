Mother's Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 8. Every year, the second Sunday in May is observed as Mother's Day in countries like India and the United States. Now, moms are moms and it does not matter which part of the world they're from. But desi mom's and with desi, we mean maa, aai or amma from India share a relationship with their kids that make them so very unique. They will love you and show it by offering an extra paratha. And social media platform is flooded with funny memes and images that aptly describe the relationship between a kid and a desi mom. Let's have a look at some of them! Share Happy Mother’s Day Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Status on This Special Day To Celebrate Mothers!

Emily is typical desi mom pic.twitter.com/BwGt6oVfBv — Dumb (@_potaehto) April 11, 2022

Desi mom calling their child playing gully cricket pic.twitter.com/3kmCrJE1k2 — Kshitij Sinha (@kshitij_sinhaha) April 30, 2022

No one Desi mom's whenever their children refuse to do some work: pic.twitter.com/Jgxf1QDVNQ — 𝑰𝒔𝒉𝒉𝒉 (@ishh_saysss) May 4, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H ♡︎ (@ash_memers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sanket (@sankastics)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by misthy (@memilisious_mistu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby_Doodles (@baby_doodles386)

