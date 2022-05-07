Mothers have the road map to everything; they are superwomen who can fix any big or small trouble. Sometimes their presence is enough to give you all the confidence you need in life to overcome any obstacles. Mother's Day is celebrated to honour mothers and motherhood and their sacrifices. This year, Mother's Day 2022 is celebrated on May 8. Here's a collection of Mother's Day images, Happy Mother's Day 2022 greetings, Mother's Day 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Mother's Day quotes, GIFs and HD wallpapers that one can share with their beloved mums.

Mother's Day was first thought about seriously after, in the early 1900s, Anna Jarvis decided to hold a special Mother's day service of worship in honour of her late mother in Church Grafton in West Virginia. The idea for the day was accepted widely and gained official recognition in 1914 after President Woodrow Wilson signed a declaration making it a national holiday. The holiday's commercialisation irked Anaa Jarvis to the point that she started to resent the day. Nevertheless, Mother's Day greeting cards and customised gifts have become all the rage now, and people even throw special Mother's day themed parties. Here are some Mother's Day greetings, Mother's Day 2022 messages, and Mother's HD images to send on this special day. Mother’s Day 2022 Celebration Ideas at Home: 6 Fun-Filled Indoor Activities To Make This Day Super Special.

Mother's Day worldwide is celebrated to appreciate the unconditional love and sacrifices mothers make without flinching. They are the embodiment of grace, courage and kindness. Mothers make the world a better place.

