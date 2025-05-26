Overnight and continued morning rain has brought Mumbai to a standstill. The arrival of the monsoon provided the much-needed respite from the summer heat and humidity. However, it is notable that heavy showers also caused floods and waterlogging, causing disruptions in everyday life. Meanwhile, social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share visuals of the Mumbai rains 2025. The mesmerising images of Mumbai rain, videos, today’s weather pictures and more flooded the X timeline as heavy rainfall lashed the city. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast for May 26: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Likely to Lash City.

Mumbai Rains

woke up to this apocalypse like scene in the mumbai rains pic.twitter.com/xC3pw0n3sa — subiii (@_subiii_) May 26, 2025

Heavy Rainfall Lashes the City

More Visuals Coming In!

First proper downpour of the season. Current spell to continue for at least couple of hours and more showers next 24-36 hours. After that decrease in #MumbaiRains. pic.twitter.com/Fy5kfrqjeA — Mumbai Rains (@IndiaWeatherMan) May 26, 2025

Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging

Mumbai: Heavy rain has caused waterlogging on the Western Express Highway near Bandra, leading to traffic disruptions in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/8aCqLScOLC — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

A Meme-Worthy Moment Too

Mumbai Rainfall Video

Today's Weather

Mumbai Monsoon View

The only city in India to witness views like these. 😍 Skyscraper under the clouds. Proper July vibes are back for Mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/RX9ADozEAM — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 26, 2025

