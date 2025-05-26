Mumbai experienced light showers and cooler temperatures on Sunday, offering relief from humidity as pre-monsoon activity begins. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for May 26, predicting moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated spots in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Earlier orange and red alerts have been downgraded due to a cyclonic system in the Arabian Sea shifting southward. Experts suggest this early activity could signal an early monsoon onset, ahead of the average June 11 arrival. Yellow alerts remain in place across parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Raigad. Weather Forecast Today, May 25: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Forecast for May 26

Mumbai Weather Forecast (Photo Credits: IMD)

