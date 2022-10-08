Is it for real? Monsoon is not yet over for Mumbai as the city experienced heavy showers in the last two days, resulting in water logging in several areas. Seems like Mumbaikars got whole July vibes in October after the consistent rainfall hit the city! Local trains have been delayed with other services being hampered in Mumbai. See how Twitterverse got humorous by sharing hilarious messages and hysterical puns on the internet. Check out Mumbai Rains funny memes and jokes below after the hashtag #MumbaiRains trended on Twitter.

Mumbai Rains Funny Memes and Jokes

Sorry...

Danger Ahead?

Every Mumbaikar's Story

So True!

I wanna go home but... Every auto wala while it's raining #MumbaiRains☔#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ERLmcYZyuz — Pratibha Tiwari (@Pratibh51682446) October 8, 2022

Cheater!

#MumbaiRains Raining like July in Oct. October Heat to Mumbai Rains: pic.twitter.com/SoMcyS0JBS — CricketRockerZZ 💯 fb (@CricketRockerZZ) October 8, 2022

