Mumbai and rains have an unbreakable bond that is too familiar with the Mumbaikars! It never fails to make a surprising comeback after the citizens believe that the monsoon is over. This time again, Mumbai saw an unexpected rainfall on Friday morning which led to netizens sharing funny memes and hilarious jokes on Twitter. Below, check out how #MumbaiRains started trending on the micro-blogging site after heavy downpour in the city.

#MumbaiRains Funny Memes and Jokes

Ekdum se waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye, zindagi badal di... #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/KL6fwkALTZ — Bhopali Patiya (@bhopali_patiya) October 7, 2022

Hmmm..

#MumbaiRains it is 07 October... :-( On World Smile Day :-) you make me frown with ur unexpected gloomy feeling :-( pic.twitter.com/lMiYrEacc1 — 𝐒𝐮𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭 (@suheil_merchant) October 7, 2022

It's Magic!

Jus when you think, the rains disappeared, #MumbaiRains be like… pic.twitter.com/Likc9MLQm6 — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) October 7, 2022

So True!

#MumbaiRains "Want to get home while it is raining" Auto Wale bhaiya: pic.twitter.com/Ye11l9gBAe — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) October 7, 2022

Pleasee!!

