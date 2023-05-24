A month-long biodiversity expedition carried out by the scientists of the Wildlife Institute of India in the Adi Hills of East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh resulted in a unique discovery. A new species of tree has been discovered, which belongs to the custard apple family. The species, Meiogyne arunachalensis, can reach up to a height of 30 meters with stem girth exceeding 200 cm. It is the largest species hitherto described from this genus and also the first from the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspot. New Flying Gecko Species Discovered in India From Mizoram, IFS Officer Shares Pic of New-to-Science Lizard.

Pictures of the New Tree Species Discovered From the Eastern Himalayan Region by the Scientists of WII:

There is so much to explore in our country. New tree species discovered by Scientist from WII from Eastern Himalaya - Meiogyne arunachalensis. This is the largest species hitherto described from this genus @moefcc @byadavbjp @bsi_moefcc @vrtiwari1 @goyalcp @SPYadavIFS pic.twitter.com/ffkeVKRz5L — Wildlife Institute of India (@wii_india) May 22, 2023

Meiogyne Arunachalensis is the Newly Described Tree Belonging to the Custard Apple Family:

Discovery of a giant! – Meiogyne arunachalensis, a newly described tree belonging to the custard apple family is the latest addition to the floristic diversity of Arunachal Pradesh @moefcc @ArunForests @EJBotany @vrtiwari1 https://t.co/uw7Ng7naer pic.twitter.com/SSU3HrGm89 — Wildlife Institute of India (@wii_india) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)