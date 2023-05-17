A new species of flying gecko has been discovered in India from Mizoram. Named after the state as Gekko mizoramensis. It is discovered by researchers from Mizoram University and the Max Planck Institute for Biology in Tubingen, Germany. "So much nature yet to explore," said Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan in the caption of the post announcing the new gecko species. "Wow ! This is great news. Good to know other species are evolving or being discovered. We still have some hope before Humans try to completely take over the planet. We can with more of these other species than humans," a user commented on the post. Sri Lanka’s 6 Newly-Discovered Geckos to Be Named After National Figures and Mythical Heroes; Controversy Erupts.

Watch the Image of the New Flying Gecko Here:

