On the occasion of New Year 2023, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to social media to greet the nation a Happy New Year with a beautiful sand art. In his post, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a shared a sand art which read, 'Happy New Year 2023'. Pattnaik's sand art also included installation of flowers at Puri beach in Odisha. "We wish you all a Happy, Prosperous, and Peaceful New Year!," he said. New Year 2023: People Throng Puri Beach in Odisha To Witness First Sunrise of New Year (See Pics).

Check Tweet:

#HappyNewYear2023 💐 We wish you all a Happy, Prosperous, and Peaceful New Year! My SandArt with flowers installation at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/MCqAcPI2Vh — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 31, 2022

