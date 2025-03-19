OnlyFans model Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam has been arrested following the death of a client during a BDSM session in California. The client had reportedly paid her USD 11,000 for an extreme act, which involved being wrapped entirely in Saran wrap and having women's boots glued to his feet. According to authorities, the man lost consciousness during the session, and emergency responders were called. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead. Investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether negligence was involved. Rylaarsdam has been taken into custody, and charges against her are being reviewed. YouTuber Nick Yardy Claims to Impregnate OnlyFans Model JadeTeen and Her Mother Dani Swings Just 2 Weeks Apart, Later Calls Simultaneous Pregnancies Claim Fake.

OnlyFans Model Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam Arrested

