YouTuber Nick Yardy recently claimed that he impregnated both 22-year-old content creator JadeTeen and her 44-year-old mother, Dani Swings, just two weeks apart. This shocking announcement, made in a YouTube video titled "We're Pregnant," featured the women in matching maternity dresses, leading many to express disbelief and label it a prank. However, in a follow-up interview with the Daily Mail, Yardy clarified that the pregnancies were fake and part of a skit for entertainment purposes. He said that while their relationship is genuine, the pregnancy claims were not real: "There are no babies... It's just, like, a skit". Despite the hoax, Yardy remains open to the idea of making it a reality in the future. Southwest Airlines Flight From Houston to Phoenix Delayed After Woman Passenger Strips Naked, Demands To Be Let Off Plane (Watch Video).

YouTuber Claims To Impregnate Onlyfans Model and Her Mother

Man claims he got his girlfriend and her mom pregnant at the same time. Internet personality Nick Yardy claims his 'girlfriend' and her 'mom' are 8 months pregnant with his children. A video from a little over a month before the pregnancy announcement however shows the… pic.twitter.com/dzRJHbGVX8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025

Later Claims Story Fabricated

