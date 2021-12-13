There are never enough uproarious wedding videos on the internet and this wedding mishap clip is doing rounds on social media today is proof. In a viral video, a couple fell on stage from a height of about 18 feet when a crane broke during a wedding ceremony at a hotel in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The clip shows a couple being dropped on the stage from a round-shaped swing with fireworks on it. Fortunately, the couple didn’t sustain serious injuries. This is what happens when a dreamy tale turns into a horror scene due to a lack of planning and precaution. Viral Video: Bride's Ex Gatecrashes Wedding in UP After Rejection, Applies Sindoor in Front of Groom.

Here's The Video Of The Incident:

Unfortunate accident at Raipur Wedding yesterday. Thank God all are safe. source : https://t.co/yal9Wzqt2f pic.twitter.com/ehgu4PTO8f — Amandeep Singh 💙 (@amandeep14) December 12, 2021

