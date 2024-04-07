A passenger who paid extra for a window seat on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was shocked to find his seat damaged, post which he criticized the airline in a social media post. The passenger discovered the damaged seat on Thursday, April 4, after which the airline called in an engineer to assist him. But according to the passenger, the engineer was unable to repair the damaged seat. He questioned Air India's subpar services in further detail, wondering why the airline wasn't even able to provide customers a comfortable seat. In response to the passenger's tweet, Air India requested the passenger's booking information. Afterwards, they gave him the assurance that the airline will look into the situation and take appropriate action. Air India Passenger Shares Video of Flight With Non-Functional Reading Lights and Broken Seats.

Passenger Slams Air India For Providing Broken Window Seat on Flight

Paid extra 1k for a broken window seat (22A) on Air India AI512 from DEL to BLR on 4th Apr. They called the engineer to fix it, but he couldn't. Is this what I paid the flight fare for? Can't I atleast expect a proper seat after paying so much? @airindia @DGCAIndia @Ministry_CA pic.twitter.com/j2vxlcRbnt — Name cannot be blank (@Kaijee04) April 6, 2024

Air India Responds

Hi, thank you for sharing the details. Your feedback is crucial, and we apologize for falling short of expectations. We'll investigate the matter and take corrective action. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. — Air India (@airindia) April 6, 2024

