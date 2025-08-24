A 26-year-old Muslim man from Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram has offered to donate one of his kidneys to Hindu seer Premanand Maharaj. The man identified as Arif Khan Chishti (Arif Khan Chisti), a resident of Itarsi, called Premanand Govind Sharan, popularly known as Premanand Maharaj, a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. According to a report in PTI, the 26-year-old man has written a letter to Premanand Maharaj, expressing his desire to donate his kidney. It must be noted that Premanand Maharaj, a renowned religious and spiritual leader, is suffering from a kidney ailment. As per the letter, Arif Khan Chishti is greatly inspired by Premanand Maharaj. The Madhya Pradesh resident also said he watches Premanand's videos and is pleased with his conduct and behaviour. Chisthi further said that he considers the Hindu seer a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, spreading the message of love and peace in society. Chishti's initiative earned him praise from the Congress party, which in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that such initiatives not only provide solace but also strengthen the unity of India. ‘Not Defined by Labels Thrown at Me’: Raj Kundra REACTS After Trolls Mock His Kidney Offer to Premanand Maharaj As ‘PR Stunt’ (View Post).

Muslim Man Offers To Donate His Kidney to Premanand Maharaj

नर्मदापुरम: वृंदावन के संत प्रेमानंद महाराज को किडनी डोनेट करने नर्मदापुर जिले के इटारसी के मुस्लिम युवक ने एक पेशकश की। युवक आरिफ खान चिश्ती ने किडनी डोनेट लिखे पत्र को प्रेमानंद महाराज ग्रुप को मेल और व्हाट्सएप नंबर पर भेजा है। पत्र में उल्लेख किया कि महाराज जी मैं आपसे काफी… pic.twitter.com/l5kIx2G7pv — Shahnawaz Sadique (@shahnawazsadiqu) August 22, 2025

Such Initiatives Strengthen the Unity of India, Says Congress

मज़हब नहीं सिखाता आपस में बैर रखना, यही है हिंदुस्तान हमारा! नर्मदापुरम के युवक आरिफ खान ने संत श्री #प्रेमानंद महाराज जी को किडनी डोनेट करने की पहल की है! 👉जब नफरतों को बढ़ाने का दौर चरम पर हो, तब ऐसी पहल ना सिर्फ सुकून देती है बल्कि भारत की एकता मजबूत भी कर देती है! pic.twitter.com/QuHJyaNJeQ — MP Congress (@INCMP) August 24, 2025

