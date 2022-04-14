Every year, the New Year for Hindus is celebrated in either March or the month of April. Different regions have their own traditions and culture to ring in their New Year. The masses of the country celebrate the first day of their New Year followed by both solar and lunar calendar systems. April 14th, 2022 marks traditional Hindu Nav Varsh for many states and communities. In today's modern era, being active on social media during any festivity is a must! Twitterati are sprightly exchanging greetings and pictures for Pana Sankranti, Jur Sital, Puthandu, Mesh Sankranti, and Vaisakhi. Have a look at all of them below. Hindu New Year’s Days 2022 Dates Across Different Indian States: Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Ugadi, Navreh and Other Celebrations As per Hindu Lunisolar Calendar.

Vaisakhi 2022 Greetings 

Puthandu Vazthukal 2022 Messages & Greetings 

Pana Sankranti 2022 Wishes & Images 

Happy Jur Sital 2022 Greetings & Messages 

Mesh Sankranti 2022 Tweets 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)