Every year, the New Year for Hindus is celebrated in either March or the month of April. Different regions have their own traditions and culture to ring in their New Year. The masses of the country celebrate the first day of their New Year followed by both solar and lunar calendar systems. April 14th, 2022 marks traditional Hindu Nav Varsh for many states and communities. In today's modern era, being active on social media during any festivity is a must! Twitterati are sprightly exchanging greetings and pictures for Pana Sankranti, Jur Sital, Puthandu, Mesh Sankranti, and Vaisakhi. Have a look at all of them below. Hindu New Year’s Days 2022 Dates Across Different Indian States: Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Ugadi, Navreh and Other Celebrations As per Hindu Lunisolar Calendar.

Vaisakhi 2022 Greetings

Happy Vaisakhi to all the Sikhs. May Guru Maharaj bless you all with good health! pic.twitter.com/WkJXPQkbRJ — Lakh 🇷🇺 (@LSG__94) April 13, 2022

Puthandu Vazthukal 2022 Messages & Greetings

May this New Year bring joy and success in your life. Puthandu Vazthukal ❤🙏 #happytamilnewyear #happytamilnewyear2022 pic.twitter.com/E6iatrVMjq — LAVANYA(CR7 thangachi) (@THALAIVARBB) April 14, 2022

May this New Year bring lots of positivity and prosperity to your life. Puthandu Vazthukal! pic.twitter.com/Cfly8kFvs5 — Sirumugai PKS Silks (@PksSilks) April 14, 2022

Pana Sankranti 2022 Wishes & Images

🇮🇳🇮🇳 Let This New Year Be One, Where All Your Dreams Come Alive, So With a Delightful Heart, Put a Start to This Year Anew! Happy Pana Sankranti 2022.. pic.twitter.com/gLMGSiBrKO — Stalin kumar Roul (@Stalin75122803) April 14, 2022

Happy Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti to my beloved odia Bros and sisters 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BVuQgBUXFI — Yeshwant Puranik🇮🇳 (@YeshwantPurani3) April 14, 2022

Happy Jur Sital 2022 Greetings & Messages

Mesh Sankranti 2022 Tweets

