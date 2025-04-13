Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Baisakhi, a festival that marks the harvest season and holds cultural and religious significance, especially in Punjab. Taking to X on Sunday, April 13, PM Modi shared a heartfelt message, "Wishing everyone a happy Baisakhi!" along with a greeting image that read, "May this festival bring new hope, happiness, and abundance into your life. May we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal." Baisakhi, traditionally celebrated by Sikhs and Hindus, marks the beginning of the harvest season and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa in 1699. Vaisakhi 2025 Wishes: Send Greetings, Happy Baisakhi Messages, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Vibrant Harvest Festival of Punjab.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on Baisakhi 2025

Wishing everyone a happy Baisakhi! pic.twitter.com/kpuqcKO7vi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2025

