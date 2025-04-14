Residents in Thoothukudi marked the Tamil New Year, Puthandu, on Monday, April 14, with vibrant celebrations and special prayers at the Sri Shankara Rameshwarar Temple. Observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai, Puthandu signifies the start of the new calendar year for Tamil-speaking communities worldwide. According to ancient scriptures, it is believed that Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe on this auspicious day, while devotees also celebrate the arrival of Lord Indra, said to bring peace, hope, and prosperity. Families across the region came together to welcome the new year with joy and traditional festivities. Puthandu 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers on the First Day of Tamil New Year.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Thoothukudi celebrates Tamil Nadu New Year with special worship at Sri Shankara Rameshwarar Temple pic.twitter.com/WTZncdMoSD — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2025

