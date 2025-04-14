The festival of Sankranti is here, with each corner of the country captivated by the beautiful traditions and rituals that welcome new beginnings. Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti, is the traditional new year day festival in Odisha. Odia New Year 2025 is on April 14. To extend Pana Sankranti 2025 greetings on April 14, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a stellar sculpture of Lord Jagannatha on the Puri beach. “May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless all on #OdiaNewYear,” he wrote in the caption shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Odia New Year Sand Art

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ।🙏 ଓଡିଆ ନବବର୍ଷର ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless all on #OdiaNewYear.🙏 pic.twitter.com/wJo76kjdJN — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)