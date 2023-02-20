Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were recently seen riding a snowmobile in Jammu and Kashmir, days after the completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In a video, doing rounds on social media, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka can be seen riding the snowmobile in Gulmarg, one of the most famous tourist destinations in Kashmir. Other skiers and snowmobiles can be seen in the video. BJP's Deliberate Move to Divert Attention from Real Issues: Rahul Gandhi on J-K Eviction Drive.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Enjoying Fresh Snow

Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji and Priyanka Gandhi in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/CVkuDvkRlL — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) February 19, 2023

