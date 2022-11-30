A former CIA agent shared a chilling deathbed confession claiming that he had seen real-life aliens on the infamous Area 51. The 77-year-old man made this admission in an interview with UFO researcher Richard Dolan and award-winning documentary maker Jeremy Corbell. "The Anonymous" agent also confirmed the existence of extraterrestrials in the U.S. military base in a sensational discussion. According to the media reports, after the interview, the CIA allegedly told the man not to do any more. Strippers to Storm Area 51? Nevada’s Adult Entertainment Company Plans to Bring Dancers to Look for Aliens.

