Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2022 will take place on November 30 in New York City, spreading the much-needed Christmas cheer and officially kicking off the Christmas celebrations in the US. For Christmas lovers, the celebrations of this festival begin much in advance as people start shopping and preparing for the festival a month prior to the actual date on December 25. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is one of the grandest spectacles of the holiday season with 50,000 multi-colour LED lights. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to air live from 8 pm ET (Eastern Standard Time) on the NBC website or the NBC New York Channel on its streaming platform Peacock. Check this tweet below for more details of the live streaming for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 2022. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2022 Live Streaming: Know All About the Ceremony and Where You Can Watch It To Experience Christmas Celebrations in New York.

Get The Details of The Live Telecast Here

Get an inside look at the NY Botanical Garden Holiday Train Show 🚂 on the "Listen Up Live Holiday Special" Tune in Wednesday, Nov. 30th at 6:30PM on https://t.co/5XZBrGzim3💻 or the NBC New York channel on Peacock🦚 just before the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting!🎄 pic.twitter.com/3rSo7WsOKJ — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) November 30, 2022

Get The First Look of The Tree Here

The scaffolding around the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree came down on Wednesday, revealing the fully decorated tree for the first time before it will be illuminated on Nov. 30. https://t.co/wxDrqW3hhO — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) November 26, 2022

