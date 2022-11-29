'Tis the season to be jolly — Christmas is almost here! While some may focus on celebrating Christmas on December 25, most Christmas lovers know that the celebrations begin on December 1! And you don’t need to believe our word, even iconic locations that represent Christmas and all its feels acknowledge this unsaid rule. This is the reason that the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2022 will take place on November 30 — spreading the Christmas Spirit across New York City from December 1. And whether you grew up watching Home Alone and imagining the vibes of Christmas in NYC or are just a local resident looking to take in the Christmas cheer, you can begin your celebrations early by watching the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony live! Here’s everything you need to know about Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 2022 live streaming, how to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and experience Christmas 2022 Celebrations in New York this holiday season. Christmas Tree 2022 Red and Gold Decoration Ideas.

When is Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on November 30. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is known to be one of the grandest spectacles of the holiday season, bejewelled with 50,000 multi-colour LED lights. The 82-foot Norway Spruce arrived in the city a few days back and is all set to be decked and ready for the Tree Lighting Ceremony which is scheduled to air live from 8 PM ET (Eastern Time) on November 30. Christmas 2022 Carols: All-Time Favourite Christmas Songs and Melodies You Can Add to Your Playlist This Holiday Season.

Where Can You Watch the 2022 Ceremony?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony for this year will be hosted by TODAY show anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, along with "Access Hollywood's" Mario Lopez. The entire event will be live-streamed from 8 PM ET on NBC. And if you are planning to watch the show on your phone or laptop, you can do so by visiting the NBC website. You just need your TV provider information handy.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is considered to be an iconic Christmas attraction that has been on the bucket list for millions of people. The tree lighting ceremony captures the Christmas spirit and raises the energy of all those who enjoy all things Christmas. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will also witness a star-studded lineup of talent set to perform, including Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, the Radio City Rockettes, and more. We hope that watching this live stream and pictures of the iconic Christmas attraction adds to your festive cheer!

