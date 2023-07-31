Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik never fails to amaze us with his art sculptures. On the occasion of the ongoing Shravan month, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made a beautiful sand art of Lord Shiva on the beach along with many Shiva Linga. "Omm Namah Shivay… [sic]," Sudarsan Pattanaik wrote while sharing the picture of the amazing sand sculpture. "Om Namasivaya.. What a great talent for yourself sir [sic]," a user commented on Sudarsan Pattnaik's post. "Har Har Mahadev [sic]," another user commented on the beautiful sand art. Chandrayaan-3 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes 22-Feet Long Sand Art of Rocket as ISRO Set To Launch India's Third Moon Mission (Watch Video).

Check Sudarsan Pattnaik's Post Here:

