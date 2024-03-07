Showering cash at dancers is passé and old news! India is going digital, and here is proof. A video of a female dancer using a QR code to get payments during her show is going viral. In the clip, the dancer is seen performing on stage while some guys are dancing around her. Instead of cash being showered on her for her performance, she's giving out a QR code for UPI payments. The guys are seen happily scanning the code and paying her using UPI. Showering or disrespecting currency notes is a legal offence in India. Woman Grooves While Juggling and Hula Hooping in Saree, Unique Dancing Video Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video of Dancer Using QR Code to Collect UPI Payment During Her Performance Here

आई साला, अब इसका payment भी digitally होने लगा और कितना विकास चाहिए ????? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a0Mw9JwVw4 — HasnaZarooriHai🇮🇳 (@HasnaZaruriHai) March 7, 2024

