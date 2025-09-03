Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has finally ended the guessing game around her love life. After sparking dating rumours with Joshua Jackson, the actress was spotted kissing NYC restaurateur Tim Sykes at the US Open in Queens, New York on September 1. Sitting right beside them was comedian Zakir Khan, who unknowingly became part of this viral moment. Fans couldn’t resist flooding social media with hilarious comments like, “Zakir bhai as usual playing Haq se single,” and “Sakht Launda Spotted!!” Another joked, “Zakir bhai ko ek aur content mil gaya!” Simone and Tim were seen holding hands and sharing a romantic kiss as cameras panned over the crowd, finally putting weeks of speculation to rest. Just Jared confirmed Tim Sykes as the mystery man, a co-owner of Ruby's Cafe in NYC, whom Simone even follows on Instagram. Zakir Khan meanwhile, unintentionally stole the spotlight with his perfectly placed presence. Zakir Khan Creates History As First Indian Comic To Perform Hindi Stand-Up at Madison Square Garden, Calls Parents on Stage in Emotional Moment (Watch Video)

