#stockmarketcrash funny memes and jokes have gone viral again on Twitter after domestic equity benchmark indices declined for the five out of the past six sessions. Sensex closed at 54,303 points, down 1,017 points, or 1.84 per cent, whereas Nifty, at 16,202 points, was down 276 points, or 1.68 per cent. The Indian rupee too touched a new low of Rs 77.87 per US dollar on Friday. With so much happening, and the latest stock market crash today, netizens are taking it all out by sharing jokes and memes on the micro-blogging platform.

Come Back

HAHHAHAA

True Story

Smart Move

Eazzyyy

Story of Our Lives These Days

HAHHAHAHHAHA

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)