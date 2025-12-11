Stocks of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) opened in the green today, December 11. As the stock market opened for business, shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) were trading at INR 531.60 and rose by INR 18.95 or 3.70 per cent. Notably, shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) saw their 52-week high of INR 546.80 on June 10 this year and 52-week low of INR 378.15 on March 3. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 11, 2025: Tata Steel, LIC, and Adani Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today, December 11, 2025

Shares of Hindustan Zinc opened on a positive note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

