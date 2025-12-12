Refex Industries Limited (NSE: REFEX) stocks opened in the red today, December 12. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Refex Industries Limited (NSE: REFEX) were trading at INR 254.90 and fell by INR 63.70 or 19.9%. It is worth noting that stocks of Refex Industries Limited (NSE: REFEX) saw their 52-week high of INR 548.95 on December 11 last year and 52-week low of INR 254.90 today. Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today, December 12: Hindustan Zinc Limited Stocks Rise by INR 15.55 As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Refex Industries Share Price Today, December 12, 2025

Stocks of Refex Industries opened on a negative note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

