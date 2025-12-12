Shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) opened on a positive note today, December 12, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Stocks of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) were trading at INR 538.20 and rose by INR 15.55 or 2.8 per cent. Notably, shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) saw their 52-week high of INR 546.80 on June 10 this year and 52-week low of INR 378.15 on March 3. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today, December 12, 2025

Shares of Hindustan Zinc opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

