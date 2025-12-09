The shares of Physicswallah Limited (NSE: PWL) opened in green today, December 9, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Stocks of Physicswallah Limited (NSE: PWL) were trading at INR 139.90 and rose by INR 1.46 or 1.05 per cent. It is worth noting that shares of Physicswallah Limited (NSE: PWL) saw their 52-week high and low of INR 161.99 and INR 121.22 on November 18 and November 20 this year. Kaynes Technology Share Price Today, December 9: Stocks of Kaynes Technology India Limited Open on Positive Note, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Physicswallah Share Price Today, December 9, 2025

Physicswallah shares opened on a positive note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

