Swati Sachdeva has recently found herself at the centre of a storm after a video of her performing an ‘incest joke’ about brother-sister went viral. In the viral clip, Swati joked about how mothers used to make brother-sister baths together during childhood. The insensitive joke quickly sparked outrage across social media, with many netizens labelling her comments vulgar and inappropriate. She further says, “par mera sawal yeh hai mummy jaan se ki exactly inhe kab pata chalta hai ki bachpan khatam (But I have a question with mother when does she know that the childhood is over).” At the end of the clip, Swati jokes about how, even after marriage, sisters and brothers wish to take baths together. The backlash comes amid an ongoing debate surrounding India's cultural sensibilities and the boundaries of comedy, particularly in light of the viral India's Got Latent controversy, which has sparked heated discussions about the limits of acceptable humour in the country. ‘Ye Pakka Mera Vibrator Udhaar Maangne Wali Hai’: Comedian Swati Sachdeva’s Joke Involving Her Mother and Vibrator Sparks Controversy; Video Surfaces.

Swati Sachdeva's Controversial Sibling Joke Sparks Controversy

If #RanveerAllahbadia spoke about parents, this modern girl is talking about brother-sister! Is this comedy or vulgarity? pic.twitter.com/uIDrFc1QJl — Anu Sehgal 🇮🇳 (@anusehgal) March 31, 2025

