Stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva has landed in controversy after a video of her recent performance went viral. In the clip, she narrated a humorous yet controversial anecdote about her mother discovering a vibrator in her room. Swati joked that her mother, attempting to be a ‘cool mom,’ hesitated to ask her about it directly. "Ye pakka mera vibrator udhaar maangne vali hai (She's definitely going to ask to borrow my vibrator)," she said. To avoid embarrassment, she told her mother that the vibrator belonged to her father, to which her mother humorously responded that he has “better taste.” The video has sparked debate on social media, with many criticizing the comedian for promoting vulgarity under the guise of humor. The controversy follows similar backlash against Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina over their jokes on India’s Got Latent. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Here Is How YouTuber-Podcaster BeerBiceps Landed in Legal Trouble, Sparking Outrage Over Vulgar Remarks at Samay Raina’s Show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Comedian Swati Sachdeva Faces Backlash Over Viral Joke on Mother and Vibrator

ज्यादा कुछ कहूंगा तो मुझसे कहा जाएगा कि मेरी सोच ही छोटी है इस लड़की को लग रहा है कि ये कूल है जबकि ये बेशर्मी है जितनी बेशर्म ये लड़की है, उतने बेशर्म वहां बैठे हूहूहाहा करने वाले हैं कॉमेडी के नाम पर हो रही नीचता में मम्मी-पापा तक को नहीं छोड़ा जा रहा है pic.twitter.com/OdgZLHGAbm — Abhay Pratap Singh (बहुत सरल हूं) (@IAbhay_Pratap) March 28, 2025

